For the past three years running, each snow-covered December, the Rotary Club of South Burlington has held its “Ugly Sweater Fun Run & Walk.”
Participants of all ages have gathered to show off their “ugly” holiday-themed sweaters, providing both warmth and a chuckle during the cold season.
The community came together to enjoy a chilly run-and-walk through South Burlington with donated hot food and a chance to share the holiday spirit, putting smiles on the faces of both young — and less-young — participants.
Last year the money raised went to support the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund and South Burlington Rotary Charities.
This year, with COVID-19 having upended the community, the Rotary Club of South Burlington felt hosting an in-person, seasonal celebration with almost two hundred participants and volunteers would be too difficult and potentially unsafe.
So instead, they will ask folks to hang the “ugly” sweaters in the closet and put on an “ugly” mask for an “Ugly (creative) Mask Competition.”
During this challenging year, when face masks play such an important part of staying healthy, organizers thought they might bring some fun and creativity to the community.
Three categories will be judged, divided by age group. There will be no participation fee this year.
Funds raised through sponsorships and donations will once again go to the South Burlington School Academic Boosters, and local charities helping people in this time of need. Individual contributions are welcomed.
The contest will take place in November. Stay tuned here for information on how and where to submit mask designs.
Submissions will be accepted Nov. 12-28. The top 5 in each category will be judged online to determine the winning mask.
Check out southburlingtonrotary.org for more.
