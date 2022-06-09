The Shelburne Democratic Committee, with assistance from South Burlington and Charlotte Democrats, presented a U.S. Congressional primary candidates forum May 31 in the Shelburne town offices with candidates Sen. Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Sianay Clifford.
The forum drew about 50 people, and 77 households streamed the debate online. If you missed the forum on Tuesday, watch it anytime on demand at bit.ly/3tF5bdB.
The primary is scheduled for Aug. 9. Mail-in ballots and early voting information will be available soon at town clerks’s offices or Vermont Secretary of State at sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters.
