Get a Christmas tree for $5 under a U.S. Forest Service program that allows Vermonters onto Green Mountain National Forest lands to cut a tree.
Permits are now available for purchase either online or in-person at offices in Manchester or Rochester.
In support of Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the forest service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher if they register at everykidoutdoors.gov.
Fourth graders must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut subject to the following conditions:
Trees may only be cut within designated areas as indicated on forest service maps; cannot be over 20 feet tall; must be cut no higher than 6 inches off the ground; and permit holders must remove all trash and litter resulting from their activities, including all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches and culvert openings where cutting took place.
Christmas tree cutting maps can be found here: bit.ly/3de3lYi or bit.ly/3DwRjEl.
Get a permit at bit.ly/3IgXDDl.
