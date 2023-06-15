The Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America awarded South Burlington residents Alison Hampson and Bill Kett the highest honor in Scouting — the Silver Beaver award. The award is the highest honor a Boy Scout Council can bestow on a volunteer.
Alison has served at many levels within scouting. She has been a commissioner in the Three Rivers District and served as an assistant scoutmaster for a newly formed female troop. She was the Three Rivers Day Camp Director for several years, growing the program year after year.
She has served on the staff of three different Wood Badge courses and will serve as the 2024 Wood Badge Course Director. In her non-scouting life, she assists in the transition for adult youth with disabilities to life after leaving an extended high school program.
Bill is also well known throughout Scouting. In his seven years as a Scout volunteer, he has helped to rebuild the Pack and Troop in South Burlington by growing both units by over 400 percent each.
At the district level, Bill has served as a district trainer, Fall Camporee committee member and has provided technical support for event marketing materials and Scoutbook. At the Council level, Bill recipient was tagged as the Council Administrator for Scoutbook.
He has assisted with tent platform building at Mt. Norris Scout Reservation in Eden and has served on both Pow Wow and University of Scouting committees.
He’s also serving on the 2023 Philmont Contingent Planning Committee necessary for Scouts participating in the Philmont High Adventure program in New Mexico.
If you get a chance to see either of these recipients in the community, congratulate them on their honor and thank them for their service to the youth of our community.
