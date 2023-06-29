On Wednesday, July 5, Rokeby Museum and the Friends of Union Meeting Hall are hosting two family-friendly events that honor the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass.
At 11 a.m. at the Union Meeting Hall, there will be a morning reflection about the legacy of Douglass and his historic visit to Ferrisburgh in 1843. Rokeby Museum staff will lead a history talk and community reflection activity on the site where Douglass spoke. The Friends of Union Meeting Hall will speak about the legacy of the two town buildings. Union Meeting Hall will be open for touring.
At 1 p.m., Rokeby Museum will hold its annual reading of Douglass’ 1852 speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Rokeby Museum will provide sections of the speech, and community members are asked to join the reading.
Fredrick Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852. The event commemorated the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but in his speech, Douglass reminded the crowd that not all people celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July.
He said, “The blessing in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.”
Both activities are free, and advance registration is not necessary. Admission to Rokeby Museum is free after 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.