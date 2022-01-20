Vermont 4-H invites students in grades 3-12 to explore their creativity, ingenuity and engineering skills through two contests, the Rube Goldberg Challenge and Create Your Own Invention Contest.
For the Rube Goldberg Challenge, students are asked to build their own Rube Goldberg machine, named for the late American cartoonist who designed crazy contraptions with several unrelated devices and steps to perform a simple task in a complicated, inefficient way.
The Create Your Own Invention contest encourages students to test their problem-solving, critical thinking and engineering skills by identifying a problem and then brainstorming, planning and designing an invention.
The deadline for both contests is Saturday, Feb. 19. For details, go to uvm.edu.
