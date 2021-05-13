About 75 friends left their homes and turned out to party at a Spring Shindig event on Friday, May 7, in the Orchard Neighborhood — complete with the Big Blue Trunk who you may know from The University Mall train, the South Burlington Fire Department and Mac’s Sugar Shack, straight off Thursday Night Takeout. According to host KariAnn Assur, “It was a smashing success!” She hopes to do it again next year.

