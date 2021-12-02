South Burlingtonians joined Vermonters from across the state in the running of the 45th Green Mountain Athletic Association Turkey Trot 5K food drive on Thanksgiving Day from Gutterson Field House in Burlington.
The 5K loop followed the University of Vermont women’s cross-country course. Entry fees benefited the Feeding Chittenden emergency food shelf.
