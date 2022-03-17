Trinity Educational Center continues to be active in South Burlington and fulfill the needs of the community as it continues to move from the pandemic to an endemic and as some people still struggle.
The educational center is offering a free community luncheon on Saturday, April 2, between noon and 2 p.m.
Pick from one of two options: pickup meals curbside or dine-in.
“This is my preference because then youth and parents will have a chance to view the Infinite Youth Center,” said Trinity organizer Travia Childs.
There will be 40 free meals available, and reservations are suggested. Meals will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The menu consists of beef or vegetarian spaghetti, garden salad (ranch or Italian dressing), and dessert, including cheesecake, fruit cup or chocolate chip cookie.
RSVP to tec@trinityedcenter.org, or call 802-777-8080.
The event will be at the youth center, 155 Dorset St.
