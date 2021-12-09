On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Trinity Educational Center hosts a South Burlington takeout community luncheon.
The menu includes homemade chili (choice of beef or vegetarian), cheese quesadilla, garden salad with ranch or Italian salad dressing, and dessert — cheesecake, fruit cup or chocolate chip cookie.
Please RSVP by Dec. 10th to tec@trinityedcenter.org and you’ll receive an online form to order meals and additional items. Curbside pick-up is from the Infinite Youth Center (University Mall, 155 Dorset Street, South Burlington) between noon-2 p.m.
