The Tourette Syndrome Vermont Support Group hosts Jason Michaels, international magician and speaker, in a one-hour virtual event, Saturday, Nov. 6, 5-7 p.m.
Michaels will share his personal story about growing up with Tourette syndrome and finding the strength and resilience to follow his dreams.
The free Zoom event is suitable for all ages. Register at tsvt-jasonmichaels.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Holly Lane at hqlane@yahoo.com.
