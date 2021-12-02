Time to get out your ugly sweaters

The 5th Ugly Sweater 5K on Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., starts and ends at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School.
Participants enjoy complimentary food and beverages, a snapshot from the photo booth and commemorative winter hat. There are prizes, of course, for the ugliest sweaters. This fundraiser supports the Rotary Club of South Burlington’s local charitable initiatives and the South Burlington Academic Boosters Fund. Entry fee is $35 for adults; $15 for those 12-17; and free for kids under 12. Register at the South Burlington Rotary website, southburlingtonrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.