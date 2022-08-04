Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state.
A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license.
“Most of these courses are held in August and September,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s hunter education coordinator Nicole Meier said. “All our instructors are volunteers. They teach because they are passionate about hunting and want to ensure that Vermont’s safe hunting legacy continues. We credit Vermont’s strong safety record with our volunteer instructors.”
There were no hunting related incidents in 2021, she said.
Courses are available in basic hunter education, bowhunter education, trapper education and combination hunter-bowhunter education, and are listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at vtfish andwildlife.com.
