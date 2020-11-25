In a non-COVID year, thousands of Vermont children live below the poverty level. With the pandemic exacerbating hardship, businesses have closed, layoffs and more have negatively impacted families’ finances.
Also impacted is the annual Toys for Kids collection work, bringing gifts to young people during the holidays.
According to a press release 30-35 toy barrels have been lost because of COVID.
The volunteer-run program is the state’s largest toy collection, coordinated by the Marine Corps League with local news station NBC 5 and business sponsors.
Local agencies have predicted an about 25 percent increase in the need for toys this year, and loss of barrel locations will impact more than 500 kids, the press release said.
Because of COVID-19 shopping concerns, virtual giving has been added to the mix. Online toy purchases can be sent to:
Toys for Kids of Vermont, c/o Jerihill Ace Hardware, 249 Vt-15, Jericho, Vermont 05465
Once received, toys will be delivered to local agencies for distribution.
Aside from toys, financial gifts can help tremendously — they are used for older teens, who may not want toys but still need gifts during the holidays.
Checks can be mailed to:
Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT. 05406
Or donate via PayPal toysforkidsvt.com.” and select Donate.
To become a barrel monitor, contact the Marine Corps Leaguge members, including Toys for Kids state coordinator John Welsh at 872-0354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.