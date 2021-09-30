The INFINITE Teen Center is now open for students ages 12-18, thanks in part to seed funding from the South Burlington City Council. The center, open Mondays and Wednesday 2:30-6 p.m., Fridays 2:30-8 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., is located in the University Mall.
The South Burlington High School soccer team helped to get the center running earlier this summer, before it opened in August.
For questions, contact Travia Childs at dr.travia@trinityedcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.