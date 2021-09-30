With funding from the South Burlington City Council, the INFINITE Teen Center is now open for students ages 12-18.
Current hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 2:30-6 p.m., Fridays 2:30-8 p.m., and Saturdays 10-8 p.m.
The center is located in the University Mall.
