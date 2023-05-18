Ethan Allen Homestead Museum offers the talk “Elite Women in the Business of Slavery” on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m.
St. Michael’s College professor Dr. Alexandra Garrett explores how socially elite women of the revolutionary and early federal eras participated in commercial enterprises through the institution of slavery.
Admission is free. The talk will also be available via Zoom. Go to ethanallenhomestead.org to register.
