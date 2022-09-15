“Taking Up Space” follows Vermont plus-size powerlifter Laura Carter as she trains for the USS Nationals Strongman competition while overcoming the tragic loss of her cousin to Huntington’s disease.
The documentary will be shown Friday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m., at The Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center, 60 Lake St. A Q&A will follow.
Carter’s journey is a true testament to perseverance in battling emotional and physical hardship in a male-dominated sport.
Carter caught the attention of local documentary artists, and the result is a 36-minute short film about her journey training for Nationals.
The film was co-directed and produced by Anthony Marques and Scott Cherhoniak. Tickets at takingupspacefilm.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.