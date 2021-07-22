Declan McCabe and Janel Roberge, both of St. Michael’s College, offer an insect and aquatic macroinvertebrate walk in City Center Park, Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.
The walk will include exploration of the habitats available to the invertebrates that are essential in the park’s food web and how to improve your own backyard as habitat for pollinators, detritivores and the birds that depend on them.
Following the walk, the group will identify participants’ catch of the day before returning our fellow travelers to the woods where they belong. Although smartphones are not required, if you have one, install the iNaturalist app and you can contribute your observations to the larger effort of documenting biological diversity in South Burlington.
Capacity is limited and registration is required. Contact aparker@sburl.com.
