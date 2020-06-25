The City of South Burlington will host “A Walk in the Park: People & Geologic History, Soil and Natural Community Types” at Red Rocks Park on July 11 from 9-11 a.m.
The walk will be led by South Burlington Master Naturalists Lina Swislocki, Roberta Nubile and Kelly Knudsen.
Participants should wear a mask, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer upon arrival and refrain from sharing equipment. No dogs are allowed.
Space is limited and registration is required. Participants will be asked to complete a form for contact tracing.
For more information or to register, email Ashley Parker aparker@sburl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.