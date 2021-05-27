Look and listen for birds in the open and shrubland areas of Wheeler Nature Park with Margaret Fowle, senior conservation biologist at Audubon Vermont, Saturday, June 5, 7:30 a.m.
Learn how to identify these species by sight and sound. Discuss their habitat requirements habitat improvement work that is planned in partnership with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Bring binoculars, good walking boots or shoes, insect repellant, etc.
Capacity is limited, and registration required.
Questions? Contact Ashley Parker at aparker@sburl.com.
