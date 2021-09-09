The 11th Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Buddy Walk takes place Sunday, Sept. 26, noon-4 p.m., in Battery Park in Burlington.
Several hundred people are expected to attend the event, which is one of 250 walks across the country this fall to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.
This year’s walk begins and ends in Battery Park and will trace an approximately 1-mile loop through Waterfront Park.
Online registration is open until Sept. 25.
“What we hope participants will take away from this is that people with Down syndrome don’t have special needs, they have the same needs as everyone else,” says Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group president Lisa DeNatale. “We all need a good education, to have access to good health care, to get a meaningful job and to make life-long friends.”
All participants ages 10 years and older must register for the event — $8 per person, with the maximum registration cost of $30 for a family. Register at bit.ly/3h2O3YJ.
On-site registration will be available on the day of the walk.
For more information on the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group, visit cvdsg.org.
For more information on the walk, contact Tim McQuiston at (802) 355-4206.
