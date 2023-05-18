Supporting families

Vermont Federal Credit Union, sponsor of both the Empty Bowl Dinner and Sleep Out fundraising events at Spectrum Youth and Family Services, has donated $15,000 to the organization to support its mission of empowering teenagers, young adults and their families to make and sustain positive changes through prevention, intervention and life skill services.
