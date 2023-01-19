Sunset that keeps giving
Photo by Louise Hammond

“This was the most gorgeous sunrise I have seen here in the past 17 years,” said Shea Drive resident Louise Hammond, who took a series of photographs of the sun’s emergence on her husband’s birthday, “a nice wink from God.”

