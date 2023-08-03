The second annual Coming Together substance use addiction summit will be held Friday, Aug. 11, at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.
The summit takes place from 10-11:30 a.m., with informational, resource booths and breakout rooms from noon to 4 p.m. Booth and breakout rooms cover the science of addiction, addiction and corrections intersection, recovery family support and more.
The event is open to the public and no registration is required.
Speakers include health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont Department of Health; Matthew Prouty, Project Vision; keynote, Maureen Cavanagh, author of the book “If you love me”; Peter Mallary and Jeff Moreau, Vermont Alliance for Recovery Residences; Greg and Dawn Tatro, Jenna’s Promise; and others.
