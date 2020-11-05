South Burlington’s Rotary Club is on the lookout for its next Fred Tuttle Award for Outstanding Vocational Service winner.
This annual award goes to someone who lives or works in South Burlington and who has helped to enhance the South Burlington community.
This award has been given out since 1994, with recipients’ names living on a plaque at City Hall.
To make a nomination, visit southburlingtonrotary.org or contact Bruce Chattman at brucechattman@comcast.net. The deadline is Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.