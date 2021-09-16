Members of South Burlington Moose Lodge #1618 held a first responder appreciation day on Sept. 11. The lodge offered free meals to first reponders, handed out “Stronger Together” T-shirts and gave Tommy Moose dolls to area fire and rescue departments. The dolls help comfort kids in traumatic situations.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hinesburg orders dog euthanized
- Paul Q. Hale
- Man who fell at Bingham Falls dies from injuries
- Two years after landslide: Cotton Brook continues to change the land
- Heather Childs Sargent
- In Morrisville: Clark Park, the park that never was
- In Lake Elmore: Trust gets close to buying general store
- The extraordinary, everyday of life in Vermont
- 2020 Census: Stowe population pulls even with Morristown
- Community pulls together to paint mural
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.