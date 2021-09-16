Members of South Burlington Moose Lodge #1618 held a first responder appreciation day on Sept. 11. The lodge offered free meals to first reponders, handed out “Stronger Together” T-shirts and gave Tommy Moose dolls to area fire and rescue departments. The dolls help comfort kids in traumatic situations.

