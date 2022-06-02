Green Mountain Embroidery Guild will meet Wednesday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 30 Lincoln St., Essex Junction.
Everyone is welcome to see what projects can done with a threaded needle, all levels and interests. Bring a snack, optional mask and a project to stitch.
Call 802-879-0198 for information.
