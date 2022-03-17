Kids ages eight to 14 are invited for hands-on learning about environmental science, engineering, robotics and nutrition at the STEM Showcase 2.0, Saturday, March 19, University of Vermont campus, 10 a.m.-noon.
Workshops will focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics. Registered participants may choose two of the four workshops offered: Environmental Engineering: The Race to Sustainability; Robot Go! Robotics and Coding with LEGOs and Code Blocks; Don’t Sit Still: Help Us Clean Up an Oil Spill; and Get the Scoop on Dairy-free Ice Cream: Make Your Own.
Parents and caregivers are welcome to attend the brief opening welcome session, but activities are for youths only.
Admission is free but registration is required by March 17 at go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase. Location and parking information will be provided upon registration.
COVID safety protocols will be followed with a health screening at check-in. Masks are required.
