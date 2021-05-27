Martti Matheson of South Burlington got it done. She rolled down the car window and took this photograph of a barred owl, perched on a low branch on the side of Park Road last week. She got within 15 feet of the bird.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
Memorial Day Deadlines
Issue Date: Thursday, June 3
Early deadlines are in effect for advertising and editorial submissions. Please call for details. Our offices will be closed Monday, May 31, to observe the holiday.
