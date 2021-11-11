Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent senator from Vermont, has launched his 12th State of the Union Essay Contest.
The senator created the essay contest to encourage young people to become engaged in the political process. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
The 250- to 500-word essays can be on any issue of national importance. A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record, the official archive of the U.S. Congress.
Nearly 5,000 students from high schools throughout Vermont have written essays in the past 11 years about critically important issues, including climate change, racial justice, access to mental health care, the state of our democracy and more. Last year, William Taggard from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 319 submissions for his essay on the presidential election process.
The deadline for student essay submissions is Jan. 11. More information sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion.
