The Vermont Agency of Human Services has received nearly $1.77 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for housing people at two local hotels, Harbor Place in Shelburne and the Ho Hum Motel in South Burlington, between October 2020 and March 2022.
“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation,” said FEMA Region 1 regional administrator Lori Ehrlich.
FEMA’s public assistance program helps states and communities recover from a federally declared disaster or emergency. So far, FEMA has provided more than $359 million in grants to Vermont to reimburse it for pandemic-related expenses.
More at fema.gov/disaster/4532.
