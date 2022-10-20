The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration is hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m., to educate the public about how the state handles public records.
Take a behind-the-scenes tour, talk to staff and view a new exhibit, “Getting the Message Out (and In).” The exhibit will feature original public records that focus on government communication: how the state government conveys information the public needs to know how the public interacts with the government, and how the state markets itself outside of Vermont. The open house will be held at Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, 1078 Route 2, Middlesex.
