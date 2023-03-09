On Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., Vermont state archaeologist Jess Robinson, a native Burlingtonian and graduate of University of Vermont, with advanced degrees from the University of Kent and University of Albany, will speak in the Fletcher Free Library’s Pickering Room about the native people who lived in the region pre-European contact.
Robinson will share insights about gained through exploration of archaeological sites and artifacts. The event is free with elevator access to the upper floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.