The Green Mountain Bike Club’s free spring introductory rides are back, starting on May 1 and 15.
Rides 10 a.m. from the Wheeler lot at Veterans Memorial Park on Dorset Street in South Burlington.
Introductory rides are for new riders or cyclists who want to brush up on their road riding skills. Rides are 12-20 miles, at a leisurely pace.
Helmets, contact tracing and preregistration is required. Register at thegmbc.com.
Further information is available from ride leaders. For the May 1 ride, contact Brian Howard at 304-0610 or at bjhoward@gmail.com. For May 15, reach Amy Otten at 878-4070 or at amyotten@netscape.com.
