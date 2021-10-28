St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington hosts a free screening of “Entertaining Angels: The Dorothy Day Story,” followed by a panel discussion on Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:15 p.m.
This 1996 biopic explores a period in the life of Dorothy Day (Moira Kelly), who dedicated herself in service to her socialist beliefs and her adopted faith of Catholicism. The Catholic Worker Movement she created with the help of Peter Maurin (Martin Sheen) continues to thrive to this day, with more than 200 communities across the United States and another 28 communities abroad.
The film covers Day’s pre-Catholic life in 1917 as a suffragist and writer for the old New York newspaper, The Call, through the Depression-era 1930s. With Maurin she starts The Catholic Worker newspaper and sets-up the first Catholic Worker soup kitchen.
Popcorn and cold drinks will be available.
