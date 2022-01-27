Lynne Caulfield will offer a talk entitled, “Proposal 5, Death of Conscience,” about current abortion laws and the ramifications of the Proposal 5 constitutional amendment for health care providers, women and the unborn, Friday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 72 Church St., Shelburne.
Caulfield is a member of the Vermont Right to Life Committee, co-founder of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Brattleboro and served on the executive committee for Vermont Alliance for Ethical Health care.
Inclement weather date is Friday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.
