Many Vermonters in need will receive a gift of warmth this winter thanks to the Split the Ticket Fund. While thousands of Vermont families receive fuel assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, there are many Vermonters that don’t qualify but still need help.
The program matches cash donations with donations of heating oil, kerosene and propane from Vermont’s fuel providers. The delivery ticket is split in half: every $1 donated buys $2 worth of fuel.
Vermont’s heating fuel and service providers are mostly small, family-owned businesses. They are often the first to hear about and respond to a heating emergency. This program gives them, as well as local businesses, organizations and individuals, the opportunity to provide a gift of warmth to someone in their community. Since it was created in 2007, the fund has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of free heating fuel to our neighbors in need.
For more information, contact Matt Cota at 802-223-7750 or split@vermontfuel.com.
