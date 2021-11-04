Dr. Maria Mercedes Avila give a virtual talk about how to eradicate the impact of racism on health on Sunday, Nov. 10, 7-8 p.m., as part of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s speaker series.
Avila is assistant professor in the department of pediatrics in the University of Vermont College of Medicine. She has trained more than 1,500 providers in the state.
The program is co-sponsored by Vermont League of Women Voters. Register kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs.
