Stephanie Wyman, who works at VHB in South Burlington, has been named Vermont’s 2023 Young Engineer of the Year.
She received her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Vermont in 2011 and is a licensed civil engineer in Vermont and Maine.
Since joining VHB in 2017, Wyman’s primary focus has been working in the energy market, specializing in the design and permitting of commercial ground-mounted solar arrays.
Among her more notable solar design projects notable are two ground-mounted solar installations at Shelburne Museum, a 3.3 MW project for the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority in Morrisville that was awarded the Editor’s Choice Award for best re-use of land by Solar Builder Magazine and a 5 MW solar project currently under construction for Middlebury College.
Wyman served as the president of the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2021-2022. In 2022, Wyman received the Vermont chapter’s Young Engineer of the Year award.
Wyman will be presented with her award on Feb. 24 at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington.
