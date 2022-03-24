Gianna Morin, a student at South Burlington High School, took top honors at the Poetry Out Loud State Finals, at the Barre Opera House March 14.
Morin recited William Shakespeare’s “Sonnet 18: Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”; Victoria Chang’s “Mr. Darcy”; and Nikki Grimes’ “Stomp”.
Students recited their chosen poems in rounds one and two. The five students with the highest cumulative scores after the first two rounds continued to round three, reciting a last poem.
Nineteen schools across Vermont participated in the competition. Students were selected by their teachers as school champions and advanced to participate in the statewide competition, which was emceed by spoken word poet Rajnii Eddins.
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using these criteria: physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy and overall performance.
Morin received $200 and advances to the national finals where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. The 2022 national semifinals take place Sunday, May 1, with the top nine semi-finalists advancing to the finals on June 5. Both the semifinals and finals will stream live at arts.gov.
Mary Bosco of Thetford Academy was runner up.
Also of South Burlington, Brooks Balkan took part in the Original Poetry Awards, reading his poem, “Their Pumpjack.” His winning entry netted him a $100 cash award.
For more information, visit vermontartscouncil.org.
