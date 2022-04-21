Sarah Shiman of South Burlington was a recent participant in IRS Adrian Project at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
The university students worked with IRS special agents in a mock scenario to gather evidence, arrest and convict someone of tax evasion as part of the Adrian Project, a hands-on experience that provides students with a glimpse at the life of a special agent.
Many students of differing backgrounds came together in this real-world application of their classroom-taught skills.
Agents helped students like Shiman use their accounting skills to round up evidence in an example of a fraud referral case. Each student had a folder containing documents that they used to eventually arrest and convict the suspect of tax evasion in a role-play with the agents.
