The Schoolhouse in South Burlington is holding its semi-annual multi-family tag sale, Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, 8 Catkin Drive, with loads of kids’ clothes, toys, gear and household items.
Hours are 3-5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Stuff a bag during the last hour on Saturday for $5; bags will be provided. Bags filled before 1 p.m. will not be eligible for the special.
Donations of gently used treasures — no consumable or hygiene items — will be accepted Thursday, May 19 and until noon on Friday.
Questions? Email zetaowls@theschoolhousevt.org.
