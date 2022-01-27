South Burlington Rotary Club will hold the club round of Rotary District 7850 high school speech contest on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m., location to be determined.
Students are asked to prepare and deliver a five-minute speech that relates to the question: “How can your school partner with Rotary to change lives?”
Participants must be high school students and live in South Burlington.
The winner of the club round ($100 cash prize) will advance to the area round ($200 cash prize) to be held before March 31. The winner of the area round will head to the district round ($500 cash prize, $250 for runner up) on May 7, at Jay Peak Resort.
For more information or to register, email Tom O’Keefe at okeefeonline@gmail.com.
More details at rotary7850.org/sitepage/speech-contest.
