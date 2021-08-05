Gov. Phil Scott made the following appointments to state boards and commissions, including these local residents:
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council: June Heston of South Burlington.
State Program Standing Committee for Child and Family Mental Health: Ward Nial of South Burlington.
Vermont Pensions Investment Committee: Ronald Plante of South Burlington.
Vermont State Housing Authority Board: Chris Trombley of South Burlington.
