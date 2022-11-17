South Burlington Recreation and Parks currently need referees for first and second graders and third and fourth graders in its youth basketball program.
Games are on Saturday mornings between early December and mid-February. Students in high school, college and anyone with a passion for basketball are encouraged to apply. An understanding of the game and prior experience working with children required. Shirt, whistle and stipend provided.
Contact Brett Leonard at bleonard@southburlingtonvt.gov or 805-846-4137 for more information.
