Saint Michael’s College men’s soccer alumnus Jason Burnett (2010) was hired as men’s soccer head coach at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth this month.
A South Burlington native, Burnett assisted the University of Vermont’s program before heading to Brown University for five years (2011-15), aiding in 2011 and 2012 NCAA tournament appearances.
He was most recently an assistant at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island in 2020. Burnett was St. Mikes’ captain as a senior in 2009. One of the greatest goalkeepers in program history, he remains second in program history in career wins (22), shutouts (18) and goals-against average (0.95).
Burnett’s nine wins and eight shutouts in 2009 were the most by a Saint Michael’s keeper in 21 years.
