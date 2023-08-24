New York University student Madeleine Kern has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation Bob Bennett Future Leaders Program.
She is one of only 10 college students selected among the foundation’s 2023 summer interns.
Kern, a senior this fall, is majoring in film and television, and is a summer intern in the development department at FX Networks in Los Angeles.
Kern attended Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.
To be considered for the program, applicants must submit a 350-word essay on what innovation and leadership mean to them and how they plan to apply those qualities in their internship and future careers in television.
“Leadership and innovation have always been intertwined. It’s easy to stick to a tried-and-true path, but it can be challenging to break free and think creatively. A good leader knows how to support, encourage and inspire others and how to create an environment that fosters innovation,” Kern said.
