On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., the South Burlington Public Library is hosting a workshop created and moderated by Braver Angels, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping people engage with others across political lines.
“Depolarizing Within” workshops teach participants to develop strategies for engaging in conversations about politics without demonizing others who see issues from a different perspective. Moderators create a safe environment where all perspectives can be heard. Registration is required for this free event through the library website or email at sbplinfo@southburlingtonvt.gov.
With passions still high following the 2016 election, a few friends in Ohio assembled 10 Trump supporters and 11 Clinton supporters to see if Americans could still disagree respectfully and find common ground.
Republican and Democrat, native born and immigrant, these Americans liked each other, but they first had to hear one another’s stories. They could listen to each other’s points of view once they saw one another, not as stereotypes, but as neighbors in a country they shared. The first gathering was successful and was the beginning of Braver Angels.
Today, Braver Angels offers workshops in person and online that foster skills to talking over political divides in many states.
Locally, a group of people with different political leanings is creating a Chittenden County Alliance. If you would like to get on that mailing list or become involved as an organizer, contact Lincoln Earle-Centers at learle-centers@braverangels.org.
The library is ADA accessible. Call 802-846-4140 to request additional services.
