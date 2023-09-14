Rebecca Rupp is returning with two more of her Cool Chemistry programs to the South Burlington Public Library on two consecutive Thursdays, Oct. 19 and 26.
The first program is for students in grades three and four; the second date if for fifth through eighth graders.
“While we don’t know exactly what she will be doing for each of the 90-minute sessions, we do know that she has a penchant for messy, exploding experiments,” according to a library release.
Some possibilities are water bottle rockets with baking soda and vinegar, elephant toothpaste with hydrogen peroxide, instant snow with sodium polyacrylate, chromatography with sharpies and alcohol or a super ball that demonstrates a polymerization reaction. Expect four to six experiments per session.
Rupp has a doctorate in cell biology and biochemistry from George Washington University and now works as a professional writer.
She is the author of some 200 articles for national magazines, on topics ranging from the natural history of squirrels to the archaeology of privies, and nearly 20 books for both children and adults. She blogs on food science and history for National Geographic.
Registration (sbplkids@southburlingtonvt.gov) is required for materials and space is limited.
